US launches another strikes on Yemen, destroys Houthis’ drones

NEW YORK, February 3. /TASS/. The US military launched another strike on Yemen on Friday, targeting four drones belonging to the rebel Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"At approximately 4:40 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces conducted strikes against four Houthi UAVs that were prepared to launch. U.S. forces identified the UAVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region. U.S. forces subsequently struck and destroyed the UAVs in self-defense," CENTCOM wrote on its X page.