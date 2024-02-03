US Central Command says Iran’s elite force poses direct threat to Americans

NEW YORK, February 3. /TASS/. The Quds Force, an elite wing of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps still pose a threat to the stability of Iraq and the safety of Americans, said General Michael Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command.

"Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force and affiliated militia groups continue to represent a direct threat to the stability of Iraq, the region, and the safety of Americans. We will continue to take action, do whatever is necessary to protect our people, and hold those responsible who threaten their safety," he said on the command’s X page.

The US Central Command previously said its military forces struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria as they retaliated for an attack on US troops in Jordan. The airstrikes were carried out with numerous aircraft, include long-range bombers, according to the statement. The facilities that were struck included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers and sites for the storage of unmanned aerial vehicles. More than 125 precision munitions were employed in the airstrikes.

The US said that American troops in Jordan were attacked by the group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. According to the Pentagon, the strike killed three US servicemen and wounded more than 40 others. The US placed the responsibility for the incident on Iran, among others.

Since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated in the Gaza Strip, drone and rocket attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq have become more frequent. Shiite militias have warned that they will step up military operations in Syria and Iraq as the US continues to provide military aid to Israel.