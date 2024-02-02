US believes strikes on Iraq, Syria were successful

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. US strikes on Iraq and Syria on Friday were successful, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

"We believe that the strikes were successful", he told reporters.

He said the US Department of Defense was still in the early stages of assessing the damage from the airstrikes and was yet unaware how many militants were killed, if any.

US President Joe Biden earlier said the US military on Friday struck facilities in Iraq and Syria that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated militia use to attack US forces.

The US informed the Iraqi government about the plans to carry out the strikes, Kirby said. But there has been no communication with Iran following the attack that recently killed three US troops in Jordan, he said.