WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s government has informed the US administration about President Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to fire the Ukrainian armed forces’ commander, Valery Zaluzhny, The Washington Post (WP) reported citing sources.

The newspaper said that White House officials "did not support or object to" Zaluzhny’s dismissal. The WP said that the US administration acknowledges the decision to fire Ukraine’s top military commander "as the president’s sovereign choice.".