Georgia to host two joint military drills with US — PM candidate’s program

TBILISI, February 2. /TASS/. Georgia’s authorities plan to hold the Trojan Footprint special operations forces drills and the Noble Partner multinational training exercise in 2024 jointly with the United States, according to the government program of Irakli Kobakhidze, prime ministerial candidate, which was submitted to the parliament.

"In 2024, Georgia will host the Trojan Footprint exercise of the US Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR), as well as the Georgian-US multinational exercise Noble Partner. Furthermore, the Georgian military will take part in the exercises abroad that are scheduled by the United States," the program said.

In addition, Georgia will keep forming a cyberteam in the defense forces and will launch a project to set up a cyber lab within the framework of cooperation with NATO, the program said.

On Thursday, Kobakhidze was nominated as a prime ministerial candidate at an extra convention of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party. Afterwards, he submitted a list for the future cabinet and his program to the parliament for approval. To this end, the politician will have to secure support from at least 76 out of 150 lawmakers.

The post of Georgia’s prime minister is vacant after Irakli Garibashvili announced his resignation on January 29. He has taken over as the leader of the ruling party.