Georgia to continue efforts toward peace in South Caucasus — candidate for PM

TBILISI, February 2. /TASS/. Georgia will continue efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus, according to the program, which was submitted to the national parliament by Irakli Kobakhidze, a candidate for Georgian prime minister.

"Georgia will continue to conduct a balanced regional policy based on mutually beneficial partner cooperation and this may make its major contribution to the region’s steady and sustainable development. In this context, first of all, it will continue efforts to promote peace, cooperation and stability in the South Caucasus," the program reads.

"Efforts will be continued to strengthen successful cooperation with the countries, which are Georgia’s neighbors and partners, develop bilateral relations in all spheres. Georgia will also continue the process of delimiting and demarcating the border in conformity with its national interests and on the basis of strategic partnership and good neighborly relations. To this end, it will be important to preserve and strengthen the existing high dynamics of bilateral strategic relations both with Turkey and with Azerbaijan and Armenia," it says.

Georgia, according to Kobakhidze, is an "important player in the Black Sea region" and bearing in mind its status as a candidate for EU membership and the increasing transit capacities, it is essential to strengthen the country’s political and sectoral ties with "corresponding countries" in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The country will continue taking steps to ensure unimpeded shipment of cargoes between Asia and Europe via the Trans-Caspian corridor, he pledged.