Georgia will keep preventing circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions — premier candidate

TBILISI, February 2. /TASS/. The Georgian authorities will continue to suppress attempts to circumvent sanctions the West imposed against Russia, according to the government program of the candidate for prime minister of the republic, Irakli Kobakhidze, submitted to parliament.

"As for supporting compliance with international sanctions [against the Russian Federation], the government will continue the activities aimed at preventing the use of Georgian territory to circumvent sanctions, as well as strict monitoring by the competent authorities of Georgia, recognized by international partners," the document says.

Former Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced on February 25, 2022 that he does not plan to introduce anti-Russian restrictions, explaining this by national interests. The country's authorities have repeatedly stated that the adoption of restrictive measures against the Russian Federation would not only cause significant economic damage to Georgia, but could also provoke a military confrontation.