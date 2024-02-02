Israeli army besieges Khan Yunis hospital in southern Gaza Strip for 11 days

DUBAI, February 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces continue to shell the buildings of the Al-Amal Hospital and the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the organization said.

"The siege of the Al-Amal Hospital by the occupation [Israeli] army continues for the 11th consecutive day. It has been subjected to heavy shelling. Israeli military equipment surrounds the hospital from all sides, preventing anyone from entering or leaving its compound and PRCS buildings, and blocking the movement of ambulances," the organization said in a statement posted on its X (formerly Twitter) page, noting that Israeli servicemen "repeatedly entered the hospital and threatened patients and refugees with firearms."

The PRCS also reported an acute shortage of food for staff, patients and refugees. "There is only enough food to provide one meal a day," the organization said. In addition, the hospital is running out of medicine, infant formula, and fuel for generators.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.