Lukashenko discusses joint African initiatives with Putin

STRELNA, January 29. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed joint initiatives in Africa.

"We have also discussed economic problems, work in the Asian continent, and specific efforts in Africa, where we were invited. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] is aware, we have coordinated my trips to Africa. They are indeed waiting for us there," Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Africa is looking to Russia first, "with its great capabilities," the Belarusian President stressed. "With understanding that times are challenging, Africa is nevertheless waiting for Russia, knowing how it was in Soviet times for Russia," he noted.

The Belarusian leader also expressed the desire for the Northern Sea Route program to be implemented as soon as possible. "It will be easier for us to work then," he added.