Iran’s foreign ministry says accusations of Tehran’s hand in strike on US base groundless

DUBAI, January 29. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi said accusations against Tehran over its alleged involvement in a drone strike on a US military base on the border of Jordan and Syria are unfounded.

"The repetition of baseless accusations against Iran is a conspiracy of those who are interested in dragging the US back into the conflict in the region and further escalating it to cover up their internal problems," the spokesman emphasized. According to him, "Iran does not interfere in the activities of regional resistance groups in the area of defense of the Palestinian people and themselves from any external aggression and occupation."

The spokesman also noted that Iran is vigilantly monitoring developments in the region, and the responsibility for the consequences of such unfounded accusations against Tehran lies with those who voice them.

Earlier on Monday, US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina) urged the administration of President Joe Biden to strike key sites on Iranian territory in retaliation for the attack on the US base.

On January 28, the US military's Central Command reported that a drone attack by pro-Iranian groups killed three US service members and wounded 34. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promised to retaliate against Iranian-backed militias "in the right places at the right time." Al-Hadath TV reported that the strike hit a T-22 site near a US military camp assisting Jordan in fortifying the border. According to it, they are now investigating the cause of why the air defenses installed at a base in Syria's al-Tanf district failed to prevent the drone attack.