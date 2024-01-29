Russia has data on Ukrainian special forces operating in several countries

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Russian side has information that Ukrainian special forces are operating in a number of countries, Russian President's Special Representative for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia has data on the use by Ukrainians of their special units in various directions - not in Syria, but in other countries," he answered a question about the possible participation of Ukrainian militants on the side of terrorist groups in Syria.

Lavrentiev believes that "the Kiev regime is afraid to send its military personnel to participate in hostilities, because this threatens them with very large reputational costs in the event of their capture, destruction, and then making this fact public, so they try to act covertly.".