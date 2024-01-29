Szijjarto, Kuleba to discuss possibility of meeting between Hungary, Ukraine presidents

BUDAPEST, January 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and head of the Presidential Office Andrey Yermak to discuss the full range of issues of relations between the two countries.

According to Hungarian Minister, at the negotiations to be held in Uzhgorod (Transcarpathian region of Ukraine), the possibility of a meeting between Presidents Viktor Orban and Vladimir Zelensky will be considered.

Szijjarto confirmed that he intends to discuss the most important bilateral issues, in particular the issue of the rights of the Hungarian national community in Transcarpathia, as well as the long-term development of relations between the two countries.