Situation on Korean peninsula escalating to dangerous brink — North Korean paper

TOKYO, January 28. /TASS/. Acts of provocations by the US have escalated the security situation on the Korean peninsula, bringing it to the verge of a world nuclear war, says a commentary published by Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Workers' Party of Korea.

According to Pyongyang, the US is "instigating clashes everywhere across the world," which is leading to "a new world war. "Today, the security situation on the Korean peninsula is approaching a more dangerous brink, and the word 'war' is becoming a real rather than an abstract concept," the commentary said.

"In case of a war on the Korean peninsula, it will escalate into a world nuclear war to bring countless calamities to mankind," it stressed. United States’ actions require from all countries action to prevent and thwart this activity and "to rise courageously to defend peace," the paper said.

"Coming out against aggression and war, fighting for peace and security is the invariable policy of our state," it stressed.