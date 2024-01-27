Neither Belarus nor Russia wants war, both open to friendly steps — Lukashenko

ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. Neither Belarus nor Russia seeks any war, as they call for a peaceful dialogue based on the respect for historical memory and the truth about the war, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a concert in St. Petersburg marking the 80th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi siege.

"We are peaceful people. We do not want war. But we are once again facing the question of the right to life for our civilization and to preservation of true values and national cultures. We do not want anything foreign <...>," Lukashenko said. "Like it was after the victory, now we are calling for a peaceful dialogue, but on condition of the respect for our historical memory and the truth about that war. We are open to any friendly steps towards us - both in Russia and Belarus."

Lukashenko emphasized that preserving the truth about World War Two is the most important issue.

"This truth shows the depth of moral and ethical fall of those who stood under the banners of Nazi Germany. It casts a black shadow over many Western European countries. This is our truth," Lukashenko said "However, we do not mean any hostility against their peoples. We, descendants of the victors, confront the Nazism ideology, which afflicted the Germans, the French and many other peoples. We also raise the issue of recognizing genocide against the Soviet people.".