Russia, Iran, Turkey highlight need to implement agreements on Idlib in joint statement

ASTANA, January 25. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey emphasized the need to implement all agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone in a joint declaration adopted at the 21st international Astana meeting on Syria.

"We considered the situation in the de-escalation zone and emphasized the need to implement all the existing agreements on Idlib," the statement reads.

The parties also expressed serious concern about the activities of terrorist groups that pose a threat to civilians in the de-escalation zone and beyond. According to the statement, the three nations agreed to continue efforts to ensure a steady improvement of the situation in and around the Idlib de-escalation zone, particularly in humanitarian terms.