Russian, Iran, Turkey express concern about humanitarian situation in Gaza — statement

ASTANA, January 25. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey expressed deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire in a joint declaration adopted at the 21st international Astana meeting on Syria.

"We expressed deep concern about the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, and highlighted the need to end Israel’s brutal attacks on Palestinians and send humanitarian aid to Gaza. We called for the implementation of the 2023 UN General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and urging all parties to fulfill their obligations under international law," the statement reads.

The parties also pointed out that the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was negatively affecting the situation in Syria. "We highlighted the importance of preventing the armed confrontation from expanding and keeping other countries of the region from being dragged into it," the three nations said.