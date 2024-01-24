EU has no Plan B for Ukraine aid ahead of next summit — Belgian minister

NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. The European Union does not have any Plan B in the event that the decision to provide 50 bln euros in aid for Ukraine be blocked by Hungary at next week’s summit, Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem said.

"There is no Plan B, we need to work on the ideas," he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. According to the Belgian minister, the best-case solution for the bloc would be to "come to an agreement with [all] 27 [member states], including Hungary." Van Peteghem expressed his confidence that the EU leaders would be able to make a decision at their next summit on February 1.

The EU is confident that an agreement on more aid to Kiev can be reached "over the next couple of weeks," despite Hungarian opposition to funding Ukraine, Politico reported.