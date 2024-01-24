At least 34 people killed in landslide in southwest China

BEIJING, January 24. /TASS/. At least 34 people were killed as a result of the landslide in southwestern China's Yunnan province, China Central Television reported.

According to the agency, by 17:00 Beijing time (12:00 Moscow time), Chinese rescuers found at least 34 people "without the signs of life" at the site of the landslide. The search operation is underway for another 10 people who went missing.

The incident occurred near the city of Zhaotong on January 22 at 05:51 Beijing time (00:51 Moscow time). The authorities have mobilized several agencies to search for and rescue those missing. As many as 918 residents have been evacuated from the disaster area.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered to make every effort to carry out search and rescue operations at the site of the landslide in Yunnan.