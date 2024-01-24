No chance for CIA to realize criminal 'regime change' plans in Venezuela — vice president

CARACAS, January 24. /TASS/. The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) will not succeed in carrying out its plans to overthrow what it sees as an inconvenient, non-compliant government in Caracas, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez warned.

"In the history of destabilizations, invasions, coups and assassinations in countries that the hegemon finds inconvenient, you consistently hear only one name: the CIA. In Venezuela, their criminal plans shall not pass!" she wrote on her page on X (formerly Twitter).

Rodriguez’s comments were in response to a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who dismissed as "not credible" the recent accusations by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that ultra-right opposition forces were planning to assassinate him with "support" from the CIA.

The senior Venezuelan official also recalled that, while the US spy agency denied being involved in the overthrow of Chilean President Salvador Allende in 1973, evidence emerged years later confirming the agency’s direct responsibility for the military coup in Chile.