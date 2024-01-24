Ukraine losing, providing Kiev more aid only to cause poverty, death — Slovak politician

BRATISLAVA, January 24. /TASS/. Ukraine is losing, its counteroffensive has failed, and providing any further assistance to the country would only cause more poverty and death, Lubos Blaha, deputy speaker of Slovakia’s National Council (parliament), wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainians have nothing to be offended about. Slovakia has been providing them with a huge volume of assistance, and the people [citizens of Slovakia] are already tired of it. This (further assistance to Kiev - TASS) will lead to nothing but poverty and death," the Social Democratic parliamentarian maintained. "[Slovak Prime Minister Robert] Fico told the truth about Ukraine. Western media, too, has been revealing that Ukraine is indeed losing. The counteroffensive failed, and had there been no funds from the United States or the European Union, Ukraine would not have lasted two weeks. The regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky has nothing to do with democracy. The opposition [in Ukraine] is being persecuted. In fact, a foreign reporter died in a jail [there] recently," he added.

Blaha described the financial aid being funneled to Ukraine by the EU as "pouring billions down a black hole," as he called Ukraine one of the world’s most corrupt countries.

"Russia will never withdraw from either Crimea or Donbass," the Slovak politician continued. According to him, Ukraine has not advanced "by a millimeter" on the front line.

"Robert Fico is telling the truth. People are leading normal lives in Kiev. There should never have been any war at all to its east [in Donbass], had it not been for the West [and its blatant intervention]," Blaha concluded.