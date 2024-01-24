US has no intention to withdraw troops from Syria — Russian envoy

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. Moscow sees no intention of the US to withdraw its troops from Syria so far, Russia's special presidential representative for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said.

"So far we see no strive or intention of the American side on withdrawal of its troops," he told reporters.

"The situation has become more complicated there, the US’ losses are serious, though it remains at a fairly large number of its bases there," the envoy added.

The Washington administration can still realize that keeping the US facilities in the Arab republic is not a priority for it as it will hardly bring value, he added.