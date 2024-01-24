Trump announces New Hampshire primary win

NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has said that he won the Republican Party's primary in New Hampshire.

He beat Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN and ex-South Carolina governor.

Trump called it a great win when speaking with his supporters at a meeting broadcast by the Fox News TV channel.

Following the primary voting the Republicans will distribute the votes of 22 candidates in this state. Officially the Republican Party will announce the name of its presidential candidate on July 15. To clinch the nomination, a candidate must reach 1,215 out of 2,429 votes. The presidential election will take place on November 5.