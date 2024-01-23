Slovak parliament's deputy speaker promises to stop Russophobia in country

PRAGUE, January 23. /TASS/. Deputy Speaker of the National Council (unicameral parliament) of Slovakia Lubos Blaha has promised to stop the spread of Russophobia in the republic.

"We will never forget the sacrifice made by the Russian people in World War II and will do everything we can to stop extremists who spread sick Russophobia and other fascist narratives against Russia," Blaha wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Slovakia should have friendly relations with all countries and peoples of goodwill.

"This is our agenda. And that is why it was an honor for me to meet with the ambassadors of China, Vietnam and, of course, Russia. The East is an important partner for us, and the BRICS countries, with Russia and China leading the way, represent the future of the global economy," Blaha emphasized.

He favored developing Slovakia's trade and economic cooperation with Russia and other states to its east.