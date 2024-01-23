Hamas rejects Israeli proposal about Gaza ceasefire — AP

NEW YORK, January 23. /TASS/. Hamas has rejected Israel's proposal to stop hostilities in the Gaza Strip for two months for the release of all hostages, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed senior Egyptian official.

The proposal was earlier reported by Axios. According to the news website, Israel handed over its proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators. AP's source in Egypt confirmed the website’s report and said the plan was for Hamas to release Israeli hostages and Israel to release the Palestinians it is holding. In addition, Hamas leaders, if the proposal had been accepted, would have had the opportunity to leave for other countries.

According to the AP’s source, Hamas rejected Israel's offer and said it would not release hostages until the Jewish state stopped its offensive on Gaza and withdrew its troops. The Egyptian official emphasized that Cairo and Doha were working on a "multi-phase proposal" and trying to bridge the differences between the sides.

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told a news conference on January 16 that Washington is engaged in consultations in Qatar on the possibility of new arrangements for the release of Hamas’ hostages. Kirby said the radical group is holding "up to 140 hostages."

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.