Polish PM says no more free weapons for Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Poland can no longer supply weapons to Ukraine free of charge and will provide Kiev with military assistance on a commercial basis, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during his visit to Kiev at a joint press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, a video which was posted on the Ukrainian president's Telegram channel.

"We have come to a mutual understanding on financing. It will no longer be gratuitous aid, because it is clear that certain opportunities have reached their end," he said, referring to cooperation between the two countries in the military sphere. "Poland is ready to support Ukraine with equipment; we will further look for joint financing and use different commercial opportunities," he added.

In his turn, Zelensky said that Ukraine will buy weapons from Poland on credit,

Last September, then-Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw was no longer supplying Kiev with any weapons. Later, Morawiecki's words were clarified by the then Polish government spokesman, Piotr Muller, who said that the Polish authorities were only supplying Ukraine with the weapons that had been previously agreed upon. Following these statements by the Polish side, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Ukraine continued to receive weapons from Poland, without specifying whether it was new deliveries or the receipt of previously agreed arms shipments.