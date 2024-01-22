Poland, Ukraine to co-invest in arms production — Polish PM

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Poland and Ukraine are closing in on a deal to jointly fund ammunition and weapons production, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev.

"As Mr. President Zelensky has already stressed, we have also discussed and will quickly conclude these talks on joint investments in the production of weapons and ammunition," he said. The Polish prime minister added that he welcomed the Ukrainian president's idea of "joint ventures" for arms production. "We will invest in firms in Poland and Ukraine that will contribute to increasing the defense capabilities of our states," Tusk stressed.

However, the Polish prime minister did not provide specific details and only noted that Kiev and Warsaw were actively working to agree on the details of such cooperation.