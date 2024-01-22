Hungary opposes 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, January 22. /TASS/. Hungary considers the 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions to be unnecessary and will not support it if there are bans in the nuclear sector, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"The previous twelve packages of sanctions had greater effect for the European than for the Russian economy and did not bring peace closer" in Ukraine, the minister said at a press conference streamed by the M1 television channel. "If we look at figures, it will turn out that the policy of sanctions failed," Szijjarto noted.

Brussels is at the same time preparing a new thirteenth package of restrictions "and even suggest that it covers nuclear energy sector," the minister continued. "Hungary will not support such sanctions," he noted.