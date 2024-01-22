Moldovan authorities to close over half of 38 Ukrainian refugee centers

CHISINAU, January 22. /TASS/. Moldovan authorities intend to close more than half of 38 centers temporarily housing Ukrainian refugees by the end of the year, Moldovan Minister of Labor and Social Protection Alexei Buzu said.

"We plan to have 13-15 centers left by the end of 2024, as this is a crisis-related service. The idea was to keep people in the center temporarily until the government could determine a long-term solution for them. This is exactly what we are trying to do. For each family and for each person, we designate accommodation alternatives, discuss employment options," Buzu told Radio Moldova.

According to him, this will enable Ukrainian refugees to adjust to the country faster.

Moldova opened 130 refugee housing centers in 2022, but most of them were closed and expanded in the course of reorganization. According to the republic's Border Police, approximately one million refugees entered the country throughout this period, but most of them departed for EU countries. Around 100,000 people sought refuge in Moldova, among whom only 1,300 managed to become employed.