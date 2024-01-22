Envoys of Iran, Pakistan to return to their posts by January 26 — statement

ISLAMABAD, January 22. /TASS/. Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan and Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran will return to their posts by January 26, according to a joint statement by the two countries’ foreign ministries.

"Following the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by January 26, 2024. At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will undertake a visit to Pakistan on January 29, 2024," the statement reads.

The Iranian Armed Forces carried out a strike on two headquarters of the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group in Pakistan on January 16. The operation involved drones and missiles. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemned the strike, slamming it as a violation of the country’s airspace that could have serious consequences. On January 17, the Pakistani authorities decided to recall the country’s Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu from Tehran. They added that Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam, who was in his home country at the time, should refrain from returning to Islamabad. On January 18, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry announced that the country’s Armed Forces had conducted an anti-terrorist operation, carrying out strikes on extremist hideouts in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan. According to the region’s authorities, the attack killed ten people, including four children.