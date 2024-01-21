Jet crash survivor in Afghanistan reaches village, asks for help by means of body language

DUBAI, January 21. /TASS/. One of those who survived the jet crash in northeastern Afghanistan managed to get to a populated locality and ask for help using the body language, the Afghanistan International television channel reported, citing local sources.

According to the TV channel, the aircraft crashed in a remote area in the Badakhshan Province located a several hours’ drive from the administrative center.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport confirmed that four out of the six people who were onboard the Falcon 10 jet that disappeared from radars in Afghanistan have reportedly survived. The other two are still missing.

Radio contact with a Falcon 10 jet flying from Thailand to Moscow was lost on Saturday evening when it was near Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan. There were six people, including two Russian nationals onboard. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case following the crash.