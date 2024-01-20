Two-state solution to Middle East conflict under Netanyahu not impossible, Biden says

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden did not rule out a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked if such a solution is impossible as long as Netanyahu is in power, Biden said: "No, it is not." He also admitted to discussing this issue with the Israeli premier over the phone on Friday morning.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after Gaza Strip-based Hamas militants launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.