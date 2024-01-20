Microsoft alleges email hacking by Russian state-sponsored actor

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. Microsoft said it had detected a nation-state hacking attack on its employee email accounts.

"The Microsoft security team detected a nation-state attack on our corporate systems on January 12, 2024," the company said in a regulatory filing. According to the company, Midnight Blizzard, an actor it said is state-sponsored by Russia, got access to "a very small percentage" of employee email accounts, including top executives and staffers in its cybersecurity and other functions. Some documents were exfiltrated in the cyberattack, Microsoft said.

An investigation is ongoing, and there is no evidence that the hackers had any access to customer services, source code, or AI systems, the company added.

Russia has repeatedly rejected Western allegations about Moscow’s role in any hacking attacks.