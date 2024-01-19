Scholz calls for strong German defense industry

BERLIN, January 19. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for the development of the country's defense industry as he visited the Airbus center in Manching.

He also highlighted the importance of Europe's sixth-generation Future Combat Air System.

"We need a strong defense economy as well as a strong Bundeswehr, a strong NATO alliance, so that we could guarantee that peace and security are maintained in Europe and that no one attacks NATO territory or our country," NTV quoted Scholz as saying. "However, this also means that we must do everything possible to make sure we have the necessary skills and competence for this."

Earlier, he urged German defense companies to expand their production capacities amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Scholz said that cooperation with France made it possible to advance the FCAS project. This aircraft system is set to go into operation starting from 2040.

Michael Schoellhorn, the chief executive officer of Airbus Defense and Space, said the chancellor's visit was not for making promises, but for an exchange of opinions. Uncertainty reigns in the German aviation industry after the Bundeswehr ordered 35 US-made F-35 fighter jets to replace the outdated Tornados.