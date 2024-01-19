Islamabad, Tehran will overcome challenges — Pakistan’s National Security Council

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. Pakistan’s National Security Council, an agency chaired by the country’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has concluded that Islamabad and Tehran will be able to overcome their differences and continue to develop relations, the prime minister’s office said.

The council held a meeting and concluded that "in accordance with universal principles governing good neighborly relations, the two countries will be able to overcome minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy and pave the way to deepening their historical relations further," the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The National Security Council called Iran "a neighborly and brotherly Muslim country." It also said that "the many channels of communication between the two states should be mutually used to address each other's security concerns and in the interest of regional peace and stability."

On January 16 Iranian forces struck two headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan. The strikes were carried out with drones and missiles. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strike as a violation of the country’s airspace that could entail serious consequences.

On January 18, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said the country’s armed forces carried out a counterterrorism operation that struck extremist hideouts in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan. According to the region’s officials, the attack killed 10 people, including four children.