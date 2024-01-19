US, UK delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Hodeidah — TV

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. The United States and United Kingdom are delivering airstrikes on Houthi targets in the city of Hodeidah, the administrative center of the Yemeni province of the same name, the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah television channel reported.

Meanwhile, according to the Sky News Arabia television channel, at least two strike were dealt on the al-Jabana neighborhood in the coastal area. No data on casualties or damage is immediately available.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. According to the US Defense Department’s Central Command’s (CENTCOM) estimates, the Yemeni rebel group has attacked more than 20 vessels and civilian ships in the Red Sea since mid-November.

On January 12, US and British aircraft, ships and submarines for the first time attacked targets belonging to the Ansar Allah movement in a number of Yemeni cities, including Sana’a and Hodeidah. US President Joe Biden claimed that the attack came in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The US administration said that the strikes targeted the launch sites of rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as radar stations belonging to the Houthi rebels. Since then, the United States has been regularly striking Houthi missile launchers in Yemen. Following the January 12 operation, the United Kingdom said it was not planning to deliver more strikes.