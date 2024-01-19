Ban on Russian aircraft flights to Switzerland not absolute — authorities

GENEVA, January 19. /TASS/. The ban on flights from Russia to Switzerland provides exceptions for diplomatic and humanitarian missions, official spokesman of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Fabian Maienfisch told TASS.

"The ban on flights in Swiss airspace is not absolute and provides for exceptions for flights made for diplomatic, humanitarian or medical purposes," the spokesman noted.

"Entry to Switzerland and transit via Switzerland are prohibited for persons under sanctions," Maienfisch noted. "However, the State Secretariat for Migration and the Federal Department for Foreign Affairs can authorize exceptions, for example, if a person travels to take part in conferences or other international meetings," he added.