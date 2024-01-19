Moldova accuses Russia of attempting to undermine Kiev-Chisinau relations

CHISINAU, January 19. /TASS/. Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service (SIS) has accused Russia of allegedly conducting an information campaign aimed at undermining diplomatic relations between Chisinau and Kiev.

The released statement claims that the service has data allegedly showing disinformation and manipulation campaigns aimed at destabilizing society and harming relations between Moldova and Ukraine. "Such actions fit into the toolkit of the hybrid war waged by the Russian Federation against the Republic of Moldova," the report said.

Last year, Alexandru Mustiata, a Soros Foundation project expert who also worked at the NATO Information Center in Chisinau, headed the Moldovan SIS.