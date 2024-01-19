Germany allocates over €27.8 bln in aid to Ukraine since start of conflict — MFA

BERLIN, January 19. /TASS/. Germany has allocated more than €27.8 billion to support Ukraine since the start of the special military operation, an article published on the German Foreign Ministry's website reads.

"Since the outbreak of the war, the German Government has made available more than 27.8 billion euro in bilateral support for Ukraine; this aid includes a substantial winter assistance program, helping those who have fled Ukraine, and assisting efforts to investigate war crimes as well as humanitarian assistance and mine clearance operations," it said.

The German Foreign Ministry recalled that Germany also supports Kiev with arms shipments and is the largest donor to the European Peace Fund, which finances the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by EU countries. So far, €5.6 billion have been allocated from the fund for these purposes.

Germany is the second-largest supplier of arms to Ukraine after the US. This year, Berlin is going to allocate more than €7 billion for military supplies to Kiev. The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that the West's transfer of weapons to Kiev only prolongs the conflict and will not change the situation on the battlefield.