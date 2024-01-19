Belarus’ current system of defense sufficient — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. The system of ensuring national security in Belarus is quite sufficient, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Peace is expensive. It costs a lot. But you should not be worried. We, our people and our state, have never been as safe as we are today. The system has been built. We have armed forces, a mobilization reserve, territorial defense, and a people's militia. We have everything. This is quite enough at this point," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told a briefing on the country’s updated Military Doctrine that Belarusians "are ready to defend their country at all costs." He stressed that Belarus would continue to develop and build up its defense sector, prepare government bodies for defense, train its nationals to defend their homeland and teach government officials to make decisions and steer processes toward ensuring security in times of both peace and war. Along with armed defense, the doctrine provides for a wide spectrum of non-military measures.