Minsk, Cairo interested in increasing flights between countries

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. Minsk and Cairo are interested in increasing the number of flights between the two countries, press secretary of the Belarusian foreign ministry Anatoly Glaz told TASS at the conclusion of the meeting between top diplomats of Egypt Sameh Shoukry and Belarus Sergey Aleinik.

"The topic of increasing the number of flights is on the agenda; citizens and businessmen of the two countries have great interest in that. No timeframe is currently available, while Minsk - Cairo was viewed as one of the promising directions. In any case, the aviation authorities of Belarus and Egypt will discuss all the details and further decisions will be made on the basis of their opinion," the spokesman said.

Egypt and Belarus are exploring the issue of opening a direct air connection between the capitals of the two countries and routes linking Minsk with Egypt's Red Sea resorts and cities, official spokesman of the Egypt's Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said earlier.

There are no direct flights between Belarus and Egypt at the moment.