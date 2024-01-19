Armenian prime minister highlights need for new constitution

YEREVAN, January 19. /TASS/. Armenia needs a new constitution, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"I maintained in a couple of working conversations with the justice minister that in my view, as well as according to a number of my colleagues, the Republic of Armenia needs a new constitution. Not constitutional amendments but a new constitution. I am making this opinion public in order to initiate a broader discussion," Pashinyan said at a meeting with the Justice Ministry’s personnel.

"Armenia should have a constitution approved by the country’s people through a vote, which will raise no doubts. This is another important aspect related to legitimacy," Pashinyan noted. According to him, Armenia needs a constitution that would make it "more competitive and viable in the new geopolitical and regional situation."

The prime minister pointed out that the world was changing very quickly, which is why it’s crucial to answer the question of how Armenia viewed its security and ways to ensure it. He noted that a strategic vision of the future should be based on the notion that Armenia "is a sovereign, law-governed, democratic and social state." Pashinyan also highlighted the need to document Armenia’s internationally recognized territory and borders. The current parliamentary form of government suits Armenia best, he added.

Meanwhile, Pashinyan did not set a timeframe for developing and adopting a new constitution.