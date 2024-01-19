China maintains regular communication with Ukraine — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, January 19. /TASS/. Beijing keeps lines of communication open with Kiev, as China and Ukraine discuss matters of interest to them, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said when asked by a TASS journalist about Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba's plans to hold a phone call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"China and Ukraine have always kept regular communication and exchanged their views on issues of mutual interest," Mao Ning noted. She did not comment on a potential conversation between the leaders of the two countries.

Kuleba had previously told Bloomberg Television that he would like to organize a call between Zelensky and Xi Jinping.

On April 26, 2023, Xi Jinping had his first and only telephone conversation with Zelensky since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The Chinese leader confirmed Beijing's willingness to contribute to diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

On February 24, 2023, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a 12-point plan on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. It stated that negotiations were the only way to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and urged all parties to support Moscow and Kiev in "making concessions" and in resuming direct dialogue as soon as possible. Moreover, China also urged not to add fuel to the fire so as to avoid any further escalation that leads to the Ukraine crisis spiraling out of control.