Belarusian military doctrine may become basis for dialogue with Europe, NATO — minister

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. The updated Belarusian military doctrine may serve as a basis for settlement of the situation in Europe, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said during a briefing, adding that Minsk is ready to restore the dialogue with NATO if the bloc stops its aggressive rhetoric and actions.

"The updated military doctrine may serve as a basis for settlement of the situation in Europe, for start of a peace dialogue. First of all, in this doctrine, we have demonstrated Belarus’ interest in restoration of influence of international security organizations, such as the UN, the OSCE and other, as well as their efficient operation in prevention and resolution of armed clashes," he said.

Khrenin noted that the draft doctrine demonstrates Minsk’s readiness "for military cooperation with any states."

"Including with NATO states. We are ready to restore a pragmatic dialogue, under a condition that they stop aggressive rhetoric and actions against us," the minister said.

The defense minister noted that the updated doctrine "makes an important emphasis on prevention of military conflicts."

"The list of military threats includes the option of use of military force against the Republic of Belarus by its opponents during peacetime, amid a military-political crisis. This is what we currently face on our southern and western borders," he noted.

"Of course, the provocations, armed actions and incidents from our neighbors’ side do not constitute a military conflict. But it is necessary to react to them. And, first and foremost - via measures of strategic deterrence. And this is what we do now, by showing high combat readiness of all components of military organization of the state," Khrenin said.

On March 6, 2023, the Security Council of Belarus ordered the development of a new military doctrine due to the "change in the military-strategic situation." The decree commands to focus state agencies’ efforts on strategic deterrence measures "amid escalation of global geopolitical tensions." The draft military doctrine will be presented for approval by the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly in late April. The current military doctrine was approved in July, 2016.