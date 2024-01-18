US envoy visits WSJ reporter charged with espionage in Russia

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy has met with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich charged in Russia with espionage, the US embassy said on Telegram.

According to the embassy, the meeting took place at Moscow’s Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. The embassy added that the journalist "is grateful to his friends, family and supporters for their backing."

On December 14, 2023, the Moscow City Court upheld a district court’s decision to extend Gershkovich’s arrest until January 30, 2024.

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Gershkovich acted at the behest of the United States, collecting information constituting a state secret about the activities of Russian defense companies. He was detained in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Criminal charges were filed against him under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Espionage"). If found guilty, Gershkovich may face up to 20 years in prison. However, he pleaded not guilty.