Turkey to conduct military operations in Iraq, Syria if necessary — Defense Ministry

ISTANBUL, January 18. /TASS/. The Turkish Army will perform ground operations in northern Iraq and Syria if necessary, a Defense Ministry representative said when asked about the possibility of new cross-border operations, as quoted by TRT Haber TV channel.

"Turkey may carry out security operations to protect its borders based on the right to self-defense laid down by International law. There should be no doubt that the Turkish Armed Forces will keep taking any steps they deem necessary," the ministry said.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, they lost 9 soldiers, eliminated 81 militants and destroyed 114 PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned and recognized as a terrorist organization by Ankara) targets since January 12, when militants attacked northern Iraq.

Turkey considers the PKK a major threat to national security. The republic's army keeps a sizable group of troops in the region and periodically conducts operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and Syria.