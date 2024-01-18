Pakistani air force enters Iranian airspace for strikes — news agency

LONDON, January 18. /TASS/. The Pakistani Air Force has entered the airspace of Iran while carrying out missile strikes on targets at night, Reuters reported, citing a Pakistani intelligence source.

According to the source, the planes of the Pakistani Air Force entered the Iranian airspace and returned after hitting terrorist hideouts. The news agency did not specify how many aircraft were involved in the operation.

"Our forces have conducted strikes to target Baloch militants inside Iran," the intelligence source told Reuters. According to him, the Pakistani military had attacked terrorists linked to the Balochistan Liberation Front.

Earlier, the IRNA news agency reported that explosions were heard near Iran’s district of Seravan district of the Sistan and Baluchistan province on the border with Pakistan. The AFP news agency reported, citing an unnamed Pakistani intelligence official, that Islamabad had launched missile strikes on camps of "anti-Pakistan armed groups" on Iranian territory. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry later confirmed that the Pakistani military had conducted an anti-terrorist operation that included strikes on terrorist hideouts in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province. According to regional authorities, the Pakistani strike killed three women and four children, all foreigners.

On January 16, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the country's armed forces had attacked two headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on Pakistani territory with drones and missiles. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry condemned the strike, calling it a violation of the country's air borders that could have serious consequences. The ministry said that two children were killed in the strike.