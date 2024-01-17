Islamabad requests information on terror groups acting in Pakistan from Iran — statement

DUBAI, January 17. /TASS/. Minister of Foreign Affairs in the caretaker cabinet of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani asked his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to provide information on terror groups operating on Pakistani territory during a phone call, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the communique, Jilani "asked Iran to provide Pakistan with information on terror groups in Pakistan within the framework of cooperation between the two countries."

On January 16, Tasnim reported that the Iranian Air Force carried out a strike at two bases of the Jaysh al-Zolm terror group on Pakistani territory. According to the report, the strike involved drones and missiles. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemned the strike, calling it a violation of national airspace, which can cause serious consequences.