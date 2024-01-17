Iranian foreign minister rejects war as solution to Middle East crisis

GENEVA, January 17. /TASS/. The ongoing military operations is not the answer to resolving the Middle East crisis, and the Israeli leadership needs to come to grips with this, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu should realize that the war will not bring an end to the Middle East conflict. It will be impossible to eradicate [the radical Palestinian movement] Hamas and release hostages by proceeding with the war," he said.

Nevertheless, according to the Iranian foreign minister, the problem can be solved "very easily." This requires ceasing hostilities, opening humanitarian corridors and stopping the forcible displacement of Gazans as well as exchanging prisoners, he said.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. The radical movement views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.