Iran’s minister calls Pakistani counterpart to express respect for country’s sovereignty

DUBAI, January 17. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani to express respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Abdollahian "emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly and brotherly Pakistan," according to the ministry’s statement posted to Telegram.

The Tasnim news agency reported on January 16 that Iranian forces struck two headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan. According to the report, the strikes were carried out with drones and missiles. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strike as a violation of the country’s airspace that could entail serious consequences.