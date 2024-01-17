Russian, DPRK foreign ministers agree to boost exchanges in culture, economy in 2024

SEOUL, January 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui agreed to boost mutual exchanges and cooperation between the countries in the spheres of culture and the economy in 2024, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The talks discussed in detail the issue of developing the DPRK-Russia relations of friendship onto a higher stage on the basis of the agreements reached at the historic DPRK-Russia summit in September 2023 and the issues of strengthening the strategic and tactical cooperation between the foreign policy bodies of the two countries to actively promote the bilateral exchange and cooperation in all fields including the economy and culture this year marking the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of the DPRK-Russia agreement on economic and cultural cooperation," the agency reports.

"Both sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on intensifying the joint action over the regional and international issues including the situation in the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia and reached a consensus of views," KCNA added.

"The talks proceeded in a warm and comradely atmosphere," the agency emphasized. North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Im Chong Il, DPRK Ambassador to Moscow Shin Hong Chol, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora attended the meeting.